NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads Up: Three-Days of Rain!

Soon: Three-Days of Rain! It’s an NBC Palm Springs Heads-Up… An Upper-Low, followed by Remnants of Hurricane Hilary, will both play a role in funneling lots of tropical moisture over Southern California. The Coachella Valley can expect about an inch of precipitation on Saturday and again on Sunday with higher accumulation expected on Monday. Areas of flooding will be an issue. Stay tuned! See images for more information. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings