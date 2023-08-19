Friday Night Lights
Friday Night Lights are back in Coachella Valley
The Friday Night Lights are officially back in the Coachella Valley and so is our sports team. Tim O’Brien and Tali Letoi cover all the action end to end in the desert including some opening games cut short due to weather. issues. Watch Friday Night Lights, sponsored by Honda of the Desert every Friday this Fall at 11pm! And tag us in all photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #CVFNL
By: Talialaina Letoi
August 19, 2023
