Active Road Closures and Traffic Alerts

INDIO – Here is a list of roads in Indio reported as closed due to the storm. Please note that conditions are changing rapidly and there may be additional roads experiencing flooding. For your safety DO NOT drive on any road if you cannot see the pavement due to flowing or standing water. Avoid these areas. Closures: Clinton Street and Hwy 111 Cabazon Road from Commerce Street to Cabazon Center Drive Avenue 42 between Jefferson Street and Monroe Street Madison Street between Miles Avenue and Avenue 46 Avenue 42 and Madison Street Avenue 42 between Jackson Street and Gore Street Dr. Carreon Blvd. and Arabia Street Madison Street from Miles Avenue to Avenue 46 Hwy 111 between Grace Street and Jackson Street Ave 45 from Jackson Street to the wash Jackson Street and Avenue 44 Monroe Street from Fred Waring Drive to the Hwy 111 southbound lanes Avenue 48 between Monroe and Jackson (use Avenue 50 or Miles as an alternative route) Avenue 48 and Monroe Street Hwy 111 and Jackson Street Dr. Carreon Blvd. and Calhoun Street Jefferson Street south of Sun City Monroe Street and Hwy 111 Hwy 111 between Monroe Street and Rubidoux Street Monroe Street and Avenue 48 Jackson Street and Hwy 111 Monroe Street and Avenida Del Mar Jackson Street and Dr. Carreon Blvd. Peach Street Date Avenue Van Buren Blvd and Dr. Carreon Blvd List can be found at https://www.indio.org/departments/indio-emergency-preparedness-program/hurricane-hilary/. Streets closed due to flooding in other cities: Varner Rd. and Fred Waring (closed both directions between Cook St. and California Street)