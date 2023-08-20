The City of Palm Desert released a list of current road conditions and their time of report. Road closure information is being updated regularly and this information may change as the storm progresses. Please do not drive unless absolutely necessary. It’s important that the roads are clear so Public Works, public safety, and utility companies are able to clean debris and maintain infrastructure. Current Road Conditions in Palm Desert: Sunday, 8/20/23 as of 6:45pm 2:20pm – Reports of localized flooding on El Paseo. 2:22pm – Crew shutting down Fred Waring between Tennessee and California. 3:11pm – Complete closure at Parkview Wash . 3:13pm – Portola signal at Country Club in on a red flash. 3:15pm – Fred Waring closed between Tennessee and CA- now being detoured thru Tennessee, down Florida, down CA back to Fred Waring. 3:25pm – Indian Wells closed Fred Waring Bridge for eastbound traffic. 3:27pm – Gerald to Frank impassable. 3:47pm – Washington at Harris closed. 3:50pm – Closing Gerald Ford east and west from Cook Street to Frank Sinatra. 3:56pm – Lights on flash at Cook. 3:59pm – Lights on flash highway 111 Portola. 4:22pm – Gerald Ford and Cook on flash closed Gerald Ford eastbound. 4:23pm – All El Paseo Lights blacked out. 4:08pm – Gerald Ford at Spanish Walk closed. 4:26pm – Signals blacked out on Country Club. 4:29pm – Tree down at Phyllis Jackson – Lane 3 blocked. 4:30pm – Tree down at Cook Street. 4:34pm – San Pablo trees down – roughly 20 of them. 4:33pm – Many traffic lights are off on 111. 6:46pm – Magnesia Falls and Portola blocked by fallen tree – lane 2. 5:00pm – Downed tree – EB Fred Waring barricades down, put back up, and blown down again. 5:09pm – Closing #1 lane Washington Street & Fred Waring (La Quinta side). 5:14pm – Tree down southbound Cook Street north of Country Club. Blocking all lanes. Loader en route to clear. 5:35pm – Tree blocking Hwy 111 eastbound at Lupine. 6:03pm – Hwy 111 back open. 6:31pm – Skyward at Hwy 74 closed. Tree down. 6:44pm – Haystack: Tree down.