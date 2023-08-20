Riverside County Under Unprecedented Tropical Storm, Monitoring As Weather Develops Further

PALM SPRINGS – In response to the tropical storm raining across Southern California, NBC Palm Springs is committed to keeping you well-informed as updates of current weather conditions develop. Hurricane Hilary is expected to create significant flooding throughout the desert region. Staying alert and aware is essential and we urge you to take the necessary precautions to ensure safety of loved ones, pets, and property. Stay indoors, stay off the roads, and if driving is required, be cautious and turn back around if you encounter flooded roads. We will continue to keep you updated as the storm progresses here on our website, our broadcast and our socials. Tune in to NBC Palm Springs for your local headlines and weather forecast!