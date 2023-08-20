School Closures From CVUSD, PSUSD, Xavier Prep and DSUSD In Response to Severe Weather Conditions

Announcements have been made by Coachella Valley Unified School District, Desert Sands Unified School District, Xavier College Prep and the Palm Springs Unified School Districts, due to severe weather conditions and flooding. The safety of students and staff are top priority, so schools and district offices are closed Monday, August 21, 2023 as the communities recover from the storm. The CVUSD staff have been working closely with FEMA, the American Red Cross, Riverside County, and local authorities and emergency services to ensure the safety and well-being of the community. Some roads and areas in the valley may be affected by flooding, and caution is advised when commuting. PSUSD will reopen with their regular schedule on Tuesday morning. The Xavier administration will attempt to be on campus tomorrow to assess any damage caused by the storm, and will continue to provide updates after they have completed a full assessment of the campus. All districts request that students and staff stay home and stay safe. This story will update as information develops.