City Officials Report Delayed Trash Pick-Ups, Sandbag Disposals, Water Dangers

COACHELLA (CNS) – As severe flooding caused by Tropical Storm Hilary left Coachella Valley cities with scattered trash and debris, city officials Monday advised residents about delayed trash pick-ups, sandbag disposal, and hidden dangers in flood waters. Palm Desert officials urged residents Monday morning to avoid walking, standing, or driving through flood waters, as it can hide dangers including toxins, chemicals, sharp objects, downed power lines, or collapsed roads. Many trees also came down or were damaged due to the storm, so city officials also asked residents to avoid parks and other landscaped areas as there’s a continued possibility of falling branches and debris. The cities of Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs announced Monday morning that, due to storm impacts, trash collections will be delayed by one day this week. Residents were asked to place their bins one day later than their standard pick-up day for collection. Coachella city officials cancelled street sweeping for Monday and Tuesday. Burrtec was running all routes in Cathedral City, Palm Desert and La Quinta, but avoided areas inaccessible to the trash trucks, according to the cities’ officials, who added that trash pickups in those areas will be made once they’re clear. Palm Desert city officials additionally advised that the sandbags distributed before the storm are not recyclable so residents are encouraged to store and reuse them or place them in trash bins for pick-up. "Sand can be repurposed. Add it to your landscape if possible, or to potted plants like succulents that like good drainage," Palm Desert city officials wrote in a statement. "If that’s not possible, dispose of the sand in the open desert." Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.