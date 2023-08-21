SoCal Weather Briefing Monday August 21, 2023

Your SoCal ‘Post-Hilary’ Monday Forecast! A Flood Watch remains posted through this evening because of continued flooding, ponding and mountain runoff. The Coachella Valley has exchanged yesterday’s clouds and rain for sunshine and cooler temperatures this afternoon. Incidentally, Palm Springs’ high today of 88° is way more typical of April than August. Slightly warmer Tuesday, but still very mild. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings