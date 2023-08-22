Inside the World of Netflix’s “Painkiller”

Based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s New Yorker article "The Family That Built an Empire" and Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic by Barry Meier, "Painkiller" is a fictionalized retelling of events of the opioid crisis in America. It is an eye-opening and deeply engrossing series from Netflix. I spent some time with Executive Producer Eric Newman and Consulting Producer and Author Barry Meier to talk about the origin of the series, the characters, and what they hoped to accomplish in making "Painkiller." "Painkiller" is now available on Netflix. Check out our interview below. For our complete look at "Painkiller," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/08/Inside_the_World_of_Netflix_s__Pain_Killer_.mp4