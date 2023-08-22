List Of Road Closures As Of Tuesday, August 22nd

Here’s a list of roads closed throughout the Coachella Valley. Palm Springs Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Train Station Road Gene Autry Trail between Via Escuela and RR bridge Vista Chino between Clubhouse View Drive and Cathedral City limits Lawrence Crossley Road (Golf Club) between East Palm Canyon Drive and 34th Avenue Dinah Shore bridge Lawrence Crossley and Cathedral Canyon Drive Cathedral City Vista Chino between Clubhouse View Drive and Avenida Maravilla Date Palm Drive between Vista Chino and 30th Avenue Ortega Road between Moreno Road and Via De Anza Vista Chino at the wash (per the direction of Palm Springs) Los Gatos Road at Date Palm Drive Via De Anza at Ocotillo Road Desert Hot Springs Dillon Road between Little Morongo Road and Atlantic Avenue Little Morongo Road between Two Bunch Palms Trail and Dillon Road Indian Avenue between Mission Lakes Boulevard and Pierson Boulevard Rancho Mirage Frank Sinatra Drive, Country Club Drive and Parkview Drive are closed at the Whitewater Wash in both directions Ramon Road is closed in both directions between Los Alamos Road and Interstate 10 Bob Hope Drive is closed in both directions from Casino Way to Interstate 10 Palm Desert Washington Street and Harris Lane Gerald Ford Drive in between Cook Street and Frank Sinatra Drive Fred Waring Drive from Cook Street to Warner Trail Delaware Avenue Tamarisk Row Parkview Drive Mountain View Indio Avenue 44 at the wash Coachella Avenue 50 at the Whitewater Wash Calhoun Street from Avenue 48 to Eagle Street