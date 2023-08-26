Community shows out for 2nd Annual Hunter Lopez Memorial Run

Several neighbors got up early this Saturday morning to honor our fallen hometown hero Cpl. Hunter Lopez. Shadow Hills High School Athletics held the Second Annual Hunter Lopez Memorial Run. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shadow Hills TrackXC (@shadowtrackxc) The event was led by Shadow Hills Girls Wrestling Coach Jody Davis, Richard Romo, and Cross Country/Track & Field Coach Richie DeTamble. The run stretched from the stadium to the Jefferson Bridge and back. Once the group reached the bridge, a moment of silence was held. Coach Davis read off all 13 names of those U.S. service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice, including Cpl. Hunter Lopez. We’ll have the full story and hear from those who participated tonight on NBC Palm Springs at our special 8pm tonight and 11pm!