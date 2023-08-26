Friday Night Lights

Friday Night Lights Week 2: Away Games Galore

Tropical Storm Hilary had some lasting effects on local high school football, forcing some cancelations. However, the show went on for many teams that hit the road this week as they were all looking to add to the win column regardless. Our Tim O’Brien and Tali Letoi have your Week 2 highlights across the region in the latest Friday Night Lights segment, sponsored by Honda of the Desert!

By: Talialaina Letoi

August 26, 2023

Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...