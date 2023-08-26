Friday Night Lights
Friday Night Lights Week 2: Away Games Galore
Tropical Storm Hilary had some lasting effects on local high school football, forcing some cancelations. However, the show went on for many teams that hit the road this week as they were all looking to add to the win column regardless. Our Tim O’Brien and Tali Letoi have your Week 2 highlights across the region in the latest Friday Night Lights segment, sponsored by Honda of the Desert!
By: Talialaina Letoi
August 26, 2023
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...