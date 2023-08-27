Community Gathers Together For Corporal Hunter Lopez’s Vigil and Monument Unveiling

Saturday evening, the community here in the Coachella Valley gathered to honor Corporal Hunter Lopez, who made the ultimate sacrifice two years ago, on August 26th. The City of La Quinta held a special vigil paying tribute to our hometown hero. The vigil honoring Corporal Hunter Lopez, took place at the La Quinta Civic Center, inviting the community to come together with city officials and the family of Corporal Lopez to honor his service. "That’s one of the things that helped us get by you know, we’ve always thanked the community for all the support and it’s not something that we just say lightly. It’s really something that’s helped us." Herman Lopez, Corporal Hunter Lopez’s father says. Saturday’s service paying homage to Corporal Lopez, and the ultimate sacrifice he made to the nation, was filled with members of the community, all there for the same reason. "We’re looking forward to being here with everybody, family, and friends, and the community. Just remembering how great it was last year and just continue to push forward to continue to support our son’s mission." Herman Lopez says. City officials along with family members of the fallen marine came together to light their lightsabers, remembering Hunter’s passion for the Star Wars movie series. In part of the vigil, the city unveiled its Gold Star Monument, made in honor of military families who gave their lives while serving our country. Engraved on the monument, two names, Corporal Hunter Lopez, and Army Staff Sergeant James Perez, two local heroes, who made the ultimate sacrifice.