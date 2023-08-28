Community Continues Helping Damaged Cathedral City Neighborhoods Amid Extreme Heat

It’s been a week since Tropical Storm Hilary swept across the valley Officials say the damage from the storm is estimated at $126 million countywide. Since then, crews and volunteers have been out helping the hardest hit neighborhoods. On Monday, an extreme heat warning was added into the mix which made it extra challenging for neighbors still working to clear mud out of their driveways and homes in Cathedral City. But even the weather couldn’t stop the community from coming together. Since water and mud flooded much of the Panorama neighborhood last weekend, crews have been working tirelessly throughout the week into this past weekend to get the community back on its feet. World Central Kitchen was still out in the area throughout the day providing residents with free food and plenty of water to stay cool. But that isn’t the only organization that’s been helping this community. Team Rubicon, The Salvation Army, FIND Food Bank and even Trio Restaurant in Palm Springs assisted residents along Horizon Road who are still recovering from the damage. "We’ve been here for a week," World Central Kitchen Volunteer Rose Milward said. "We’re providing meals, we’re providing water and Gatorade especially during this heat. We’re here for the community. I live in this community and it’s unbelievable the support we’re getting." Some residents along Horizon Road experienced power outages beginning on Friday, but it has since been restored. Public Works crews plan to continue to clear mud on roadways, especially along Vista Chino, over the next couple days. They hope to have that area between Date Palm Drive and Avenida Maravilla back open by Wednesday. Crews say they will also continue their street sweeping efforts on main roadways in the area this week and plan to move their work into residential neighborhoods soon after.