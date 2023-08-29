“Bad Things” Director Stewart Thorndike on Making the Female-Centric Horror Film

I had a great time talking to Stewart Thorndike about her new horror film "Bad Things." It is the second of her motherhood trilogy with the first being 2014’s "Lyle." Check out our interview where she revealed the third film of the trilogy, crafting the movie, working with Gayle Rankin, and why she thinks horror movies are more real than reality. "Bad Things" is now out on Shudder. See our interview below. For our complete look at "Bad Things," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/08/Go_Behind_the_Scenes_of_Shudder_s__Bad_Things_.mp4