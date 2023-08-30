News

Cathedral City Youth Cheer and Football uniforms ruined by Tropical Storm Hilary

Several local Valley communities continue to feel the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hilary. The Cathedral City Lions Youth Football and Cheer organization is asking for the community’s help. A large portion of the girls uniforms were destroyed by the flooding. The organization is asking for any business that may be interested to help with the cost of expediting new uniforms for this upcoming season. To help, contact cathedralcitylions@gmail.com

By: Talialaina Letoi

August 30, 2023

Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...