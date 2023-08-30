Foundation For PSUSD Distributes Almost 2000 Pairs Of Shoes For Students In Need

Wednesday afternoon, 400 local students received new tennis shoes, thanks to the Foundation For Palm Springs Unified School District. The foundation raised $50,000 to provide new Converse shoes for students in need. Along with PSUSD board members, the Rancho Mirage Rotary Club and the Greater Palm Springs Board of Realtors were in attendance, helping distribute shoes to the families. Overall, almost 2000 students within the district were able to receive shoes for this new school year, if not at the distribution, at places like Salvation Army, Desert Highland, and Demuth Park. The Foundation for PSUSD says, the shoe distribution is apart of a mission to help provide students with resources they need.