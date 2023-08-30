Record-High Temperatures Reported in Palm Springs, Campo

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Record-high temperatures that rolled into parts of Riverside County are expected to dissipate Wednesday, but excessive heat warnings are still in place, the National Weather Service said. It was 118 in Palm Springs on Monday, tying the record high for the day set on 2009. It was 106 in Campo, tying the record high for the day set in 2021. A record high minimum temperature was also reported in Palm Springs. It was 90, breaking the record for the day of 89 set in 1981. Scorching and potentially dangerous heat will hover over parts of Riverside County through Wednesday before a cool-down brings some relief, the NWS said. The NWS on Monday extended an excessive heat warning through Wednesday at 8 p.m. for the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, where the mercury was expected to range from 112 to 118 degrees. The warning will also be in place for Riverside County valleys, with temperatures of up to 108 anticipated, according to the NWS. Meanwhile, a less severe heat advisory will be in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Riverside County mountains, with temperatures predicted to range between 90 and 102. The hot, dry conditions were also expected to bring elevated brush fire danger in vulnerable areas through at least Wednesday. The NWS advises drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air- conditioned room, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should never be left inside vehicles without air conditioning for any length of time, as death could occur in minutes when temperatures are high. Officials suggest learning the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and to wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing when possible. Cooler temperatures are expected Wednesday, but most of Riverside County will continue to be in the triple digits. On Thursday, downtown Riverside and Hemet are expected to drop to the 90s again before dropping to the 80s by the weekend. The Coachella Valley was expected to drop to the low 100s by the weekend. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.