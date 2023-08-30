News
State Leaders Discuss Future of Salton Sea
Leaders from across the state are meeting to discuss the future of the Salton Sea. The meeting will focus on lithium extraction from the sea and it’s potential economic impact. Congressman Raul Ruiz (D-25) is taking part in the meeting to share what future development could mean for the Coachella Valley. We will have an full report at 5pm and 6pm of what was discussed right here on NBC Palm Springs.
By: Pristine Villarreal
August 30, 2023
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...