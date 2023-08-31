CCHS Students Help Neighbors Deeply Impacted By Tropical Storm

Cathedral City High School students are helping their neighbors in the Panorama area, recover their efforts following the recent tropical storm. Thursday morning, the high school’s ASB program brought ice to the residents and volunteers digging through the mud. The school’s actively collecting 27-gallon storage bins, that can be dropped off today, or tomorrow between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members of the CCHS football team will deliver bins throughout the day on Friday to residents. Stay tuned for the full story on Friday at 5, 6, and 11 p.m.