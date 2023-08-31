Experts Suggest Creating A Plan Before Traveling This Labor Day Weekend

Here in the valley, Interstate Ten historically sees thousands of drivers over Labor Day Weekend, and while it’s a time for fun and relaxation. It’s also a time to be aware out on the roads. With the amount of travelers hitting the roads this weekend, the California Office of Traffic Safety suggests creating a plan, before hitting the roads. It’s highly anticipated that Thursday evening to Friday morning will be the busiest time on the road this Labor Day Weekend. "Prepare for the extreme heat. Make a plan, stay cool, stay hydrated and look out for each other because you won’t be alone on the roads." says Tim Weisberg, the Public Information Officer for the California Office of Traffic Safety. According to Triple A, most Southern California residents are taking hours-long trips, expecting to respond to nearly 50,000 calls. "The most important thing is to slow down. You’ll get there when you get there. Bring patience with you. It’s always best to follow the speed limit. Don’t drive distracted." Weisberg says. The California Office of Traffic Safety says, if you’re driving a long distance, make sure to take breaks. "If you’re traveling the highway there’s a lot of rest stops along the way to get out and stretch your legs. If you’re traveling with somebody else that can drive, rotate, take turns every couple hours." Weisberg adds, taking breaks are especially important when traveling with children, older adults, and pets. As far as staying hydrated while traveling in warmer temperatures, he says, "The important thing is water, have enough water for everyone in the car. You should be drinking about a bottle every hour while on the road. Wear light colored, lightweight loose fitting and breathable clothes. Make sure everyone has access to air conditioning. Air conditioning is your friend." For those celebrating the three-day weekend. "Have a game plan. Be prepared, know how you’re getting to and from places before you start drinking, that way you’re not making that decision while you’re imbibed. We all know it also releases your inhibition. You don’t make the best decisions after having a certain amount to drink, so the preparedness starts before drinking." Weisberg says. This weekend, the Walter Clark Legal Group is offering their Safe Ride Home program, for anyone who might need a ride home. For more information, click the link below. https://walterclark.com/