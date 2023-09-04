Friday Night Lights: Weather woes continue in Week 3

It’s another week in the Coachella Valley where weather impacted the Friday Night Lights, forcing some to even cancel their games like Coachella Valley. That marks the second game they’ve had to call early this season. Our Tim O’Brien and Tali Letoi caught up with the Mighty Arabs who planned to keep the momentum rolling from last week’s win and about what was next. "It’s tough on the kids, they work very hard to get just ten games. And now you have already two cancelled, you’re dealing with some frustrated emotions," says Head Coach Bill Johnson. But Monday morning, it’s been confirmed, the CV Mighty Arabs will be heading to Las Vegas to make up a game. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eldorado Firehawks Football (@ehsfirehawks) But for many of the other games here in the Valley and even in the region (as Palm Springs headed to Rialto to face Eisenhower) — Tim and Tali take you behind the scenes and even in the locker rooms this season on Week 3’s Friday Night Lights.