Helen Mirren Mesmerizes as “Golda”

Writer/director Guy Nattiv grew up during the time of Golda Meir, Israel’s fourth prime minister. She was also Israel’s first and only female head of government. Helen Mirren plays her with enough strength and a little bit of vulnerability and gives, what Nattiv calls, the "Jewish soul." I spent some time with the filmmaker to talk about "Golda," why is her story relevant to this day, and what does he hope for viewers to get after watching the film. "Golda" from Bleecker Street Media is now out in select theaters. Check out our interview below. For our complete look at "Golda," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/09/Inside_the_Making_of__Golda_.mp4