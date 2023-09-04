Labor Day Closures Set for Monday Across Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – All county offices will be closed Monday for Labor Day including public schools, libraries, animal shelters and family resource centers according to the Riverside County official website. Law enforcement, emergency and other essential services will continue operating through the holiday. Trash pick-up services will be delayed one day, and Riverside County landfills will be closed Sunday and Monday. The Riverside Transit Agency also announced there will be no bus service on Labor Day, and the customer information center and RTA’s administrative offices will also be closed. Bus services will resume on Tuesday. Hiking, mountain biking, camping and other recreation will be available for Labor Day in Mount San Jacinto State Park in Idyllwild. The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will offer early bird rides for Labor Day to Mountain Station for outdoor dining, hikes and scenic vistas at 8,500 feet. The March Field Air Museum in Moreno Valley will be open extended hours for Labor Day, featuring dozens of aircraft on display and multiple exhibits, with a range of artifacts from the first years of powered flight to the Space Age. Campgrounds at Lake Sinner, Lake Cahuilla, Rancho Jurupa, Hurjey Creek Park, Mayflower Regional Park and McCall Equestrian Campgrounds will remain open through the holiday. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.