Firebirds ink Defenseman Ryan Jones to one-year deal

Firebirds sign Ryan Jones" class="fuel_embeded_code_520117"> It looks like blueliner Ryan Jones will be spending his fourth year in the AHL with the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Today the organization announced it signed the 27-year-old Defenseman to a one-year deal. Ry guy Jones is joining the bird family 👏 #LetsFly click here for more info: https://t.co/qPeCq36m6p pic.twitter.com/QmOko2KTKL — x – Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) September 6, 2023 The physical two-way defender will be on his way after playing the last two seasons with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch. Last year, Jones tallied three goals and nine assists for 12 points. He also helped the Crunch in their Calder Cup Playoffs run, netting one goal and suiting up for four games. Their run was ended by the Rochester Americans in a Game 5 OT, something many in the Valley have seen a time or two while rooting for their Firebirds. Jones was selected in the fourth-round by Pittsburgh in the 2016 NHL Draft. In his AHL career, he’s totaled eight goals and 26 assists in 166 games over three years with both Syracuse and Rochester.