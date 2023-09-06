Free Workshops Set For Next Week in Advance of Employment Expo

INDIO (CNS) – Free workshops will be held next week in advance of the 28th Valley- wide Employment Expo, set to be held later this month, to help job seekers prepare for the job fair. Four sessions, two each conducted in English and in Spanish, will be held starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 12 online and in person at the Indio Workforce Development Center, 44199 Monroe St., according to a statement from Riverside County. The English sessions will be held at 10 a.m. and 2:15 pm. while the Spanish sessions are set to be held at 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. Topics set to be covered during the workshops include resume writing and editing, successful interviewing techniques, and professional attire, county officials said. The sessions will also include opportunities for attendees to receive incentives such as clothing vouchers and gift cards for participating. The workshops will be hosted in collaboration by the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services and the Desert’s Best Friends Closet, a non-profit organization, according to county officials. The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 20 in Fantasy Springs Casino, 84245 Indio Springs Parkway. Attendees were encouraged to take copies of their current resume and register in advance, though walk-ins will be welcome. Links to online workshop sessions, registration for the job fair, and a list of participating employers can be found at desertjobexpo.com. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.