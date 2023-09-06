Indio Leadership Academy to Launch For Residents to Learn City Operations

INDIO (CNS) – Indio will launch a seven-week program next week to foster a deeper understanding of the city’s operations and encourage residents to spur change. The Indio Leadership Academy is set to begin Sept. 12, with focused sessions featuring a variety of city officials, a light dinner and refreshments until Oct. 24 when students will graduate from the program. "Through an engaging series of sessions, department members will reveal the critical tasks that keep Indio running smoothly and efficiently," city officials wrote in a statement July 24. "From essential services that touch the lives of our residents to innovative projects shaping our city’s future, participants will have the unique opportunity to witness firsthand the true heartbeat of Indio." Programs will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. each consecutive Tuesday until Oct. 24. The first session will be an introduction to the city’s government featuring City Manager Bryan Montgomery, Deputy City Manager Scott Trujillo and City Clerk Administrator Sabdi Sanchez. City officials said other sessions will include Finance, Human Resources and Information Technology, Community Development and Economic Development, Public Works, Engineering, Capital Projects and IWA, Community Services, Teen Center, Senior Center and Arts and Public Safety. Residents who were interested in the program — which is limited to 25 participants over 18 years old — submitted their applications to the city’s management analyst Jose Ramirez, who told City News Service that the spots filled up very quickly and that city officials hope to host more programs in the future. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.