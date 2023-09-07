La Quinta To Host State of The City Presentation

The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of La Quinta is inviting the general public to the La Quinta State of The City Business Awards and Expo. This highly anticipated event promises an exceptional experience on Thursday, September 28th. Registration opens at 5:00pm followed by an engaging business expo through 6:00pm. The event takes place at Embassy Suites La Quinta Hotel & Spa. For further details and information, visit the site at https://gcvcc.org/event/la-quinta-state-of-the-city-awards-business-expo/.