Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises to Highest Amount Since Nov. 3

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose to its highest amount since Nov. 3 Monday, increasing 1.1 cents to $5.407. The average price has increased 45 times in 51 days, rising 56.5 cents, including 1.9 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The average price is 12.2 cents more than one week ago, 32.7 cents higher than one month ago and 15.1 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped 96.6 cents since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price rose a half-cent to $3.832, the fourth consecutive increase since a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 2.4 cents ended Thursday when it was unchanged. The national average price is 2.2 cents more than one week ago and 11.4 cents higher than one year ago but nine-tenths of a cent less than one month ago. It has dropped $1.184 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.