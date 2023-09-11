Series of Tributes Scheduled to Mark 22nd Anniversary of 9/11

CORONA (CNS) – Cities throughout western Riverside County Monday will mark the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with flag ceremonies, patriotic reflections and other commemorative events. In Corona, a remembrance service is slated for 5 a.m. in the Historic Civic Center at 815 W. Sixth St., where Corona Chamber of Commerce and Corona Rotary Club officials will be joined by city representatives and others to stand among miniature flags representing the 2,977 people killed as a result of the acts of terrorism perpetrated by Islamist radicals who hijacked four airliners. Over a roughly three-hour period, attendees will read the names of all those confirmed killed. Moments of silence are scheduled to mark the exact times when federal officials say American Airlines Flight 11 hit the first tower in New York City, when United Airlines Flight 175 hit the second tower, when American Airlines Flight 77 hit the Pentagon, and when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after the passengers rushed the cockpit in an attempt to thwart the terrorists and save their own lives. The service is expected to continue until 10 a.m., featuring other ceremonies. Mt. San Jacinto College will have a program at 8 a.m., paying "tribute to brave heroes who risked their lives to save others," according to a campus statement. "We will also remember the innocent victims who lost their lives," the college said. The commemoration will feature an unveiling of "a 9/11 artifact from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation," as well as a Veterans of Foreign Wars color guard ceremony and a display of a flag bearing the names of victims. "Steve Silva, 9/11 survivor, will share his experiences being in one of the towers on Sept. 11, 2001," according to the campus. At 6 p.m., the city of Temecula will have a commemorative service at the Duck Pond, near the corner of Rancho California and Ynez roads. "It will be an evening of reflection on the anniversary of September 11th, as we honor those who gave their lives to serve and protect," according to a city statement. Mayor Zak Schwank will lead the service, which will include a moment of silence and remarks by other City Council members, as well as possibly public safety officials. In Murrieta, a tribute is planned at 6 p.m. in Town Square Park, near Kalmia Street and Jefferson Avenue. Mayor Lisa DeForest is scheduled to lead the service, joined by other municipal representatives. In the past, the city of Riverside held a "Day of Service," with neighborhood cleanups, blood drives and other similar activities, to mark the anniversary of 9/11, but no services are planned this year in the county seat, according to spokesman Phil Pitchford. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.