911 – A Firefighter’s Story

If you’re a local resident, you may know Thomas Bruno as the owner of Lappert’s Ice Cream in Palm Desert. But you may not know his past experiences as a New York firefighter, how he served his country on America’s darkest day or how he continues to honor his past profession. For the 22nd anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, Steve Sumrall spoke to this FDNY veteran who wished to convey one simple message: NEVER FORGET.