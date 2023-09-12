Tuesday Meeting to Address Infrastructure Upgrades in Eastern Coachella Valley

MECCA (CNS) – A meeting to discuss funding for infrastructure upgrades in the eastern Coachella Valley communities will be held Tuesday, the office of Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez announced Monday. The Public Financing Authority for the Eastern Coachella Valley Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss approving the formation of an EIFD to provide funding for the infrastructure upgrades. If 25% of area land owners and residents have not filed protest, then the eastern Coachella Valley EIFD’s Public Financing Authority can proceed with official formation of the EIFD to bring infrastructure improvements to eastern Coachella Valley. The next step would be for the county to file information with the state to formally establish the EIFD. "The EIFD will be a new tool that we can match with our other tools to address infrastructure challenges in the eastern Coachella Valley," said Perez. The meeting will also be available through Zoom with English and Spanish video streams. An option to participate locally will be available at the Mecca Library satellite meeting location at 91-260 Avenue 66. Supervisor Perez encouraged community members to visit the EIFD website, rivcoed.org/eastern-coachella-valley, to learn more about this initiative, which can help fund improvements to infrastructure. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.