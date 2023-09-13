FIND Food Bank Serves Hundreds Impacted by Tropical Storm Hilary With Fresh Meals

It’s been almost a month since Tropical Storm Hilary swept across the valley and the community is still coming together to help those most impacted. Wednesday, FIND Food Bank held an emergency mobile market at Panorama Park in Cathedral City. When the drive-through market opened at around 4 p.m., there was a line of cars wrapping around the block, continuously flowing into the park where FIND Food Bank volunteers worked hard to fill each car with goods. They expected to serve around 200 families at the distribution. They gathered 12 pallets of food ranging from hearty items like peanut butter and cereal to fresh produce, totaling to about 15,000 pounds of food. FIND Food Bank’s main focus was to provide healthy, ready to eat meals to make it easy for these families in an effort to continue to aid in getting this community back on its feet. "It feels really good to be out here, to be able to help them and provide them with food. As I was helping them sign up to be able to get the food today, they were really appreciative of everything that we’re doing for them," FIND Food Bank Community Health Worker Brenda Rojo shared. "One of them was telling me that she lost everything. She lost everything from food, she lost her home and her car, she just lost everything and she has to start over." This community was under feet of mud following the storm, forcing many residents in the area to shovel debris out of their homes and help clear the roadways. Since then, people in and outside of this community have been coming together to help in any way they can and that still continues weeks later. If you’d like to help, you can donate to FIND Food Bank or become a volunteer.