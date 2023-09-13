Palm Springs City Hall to Open Earlier Beginning in October

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Beginning next month, Palm Springs City Hall will open to the public 30 minutes earlier each weekday to allow business owners and others to get a jump on the day by submitting permit applications and document requests first thing in the morning. "This change is to accommodate our many residents, business owners and development professionals who want to obtain permits and licenses before heading to work or the jobsite," Deputy City Manager Flinn Fagg said. "We hope that by opening earlier, we can provide convenience for our customers by allowing greater access to city services." Starting Oct. 2, City Hall’s new hours of operation will be 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., as opposed to the current schedule of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, with the exception of holidays. The building is located at 3200 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way. The same new hours will apply to the Office of Program Compliance at the City Yard, 425 N. Civic Drive, officials said. Additional information is available at http://www.palmspringsca.gov. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.