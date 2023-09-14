UCPIE’s 33rd Annual Bowl-A-Thon To Take Place Saturday

This weekend, United Cerebral Palsy of the Inland Empire hosts their 33rd annual Bowl-A-Thon event. The fundraiser is part of the organization’s continued commitment to provide a life without limits for those with special needs. The event runs Saturday, and the organization invites members of the community to join them at Palm Springs Lanes to help raise funds in support of community members living with disabilities. "This is one way that we can provide bikes so these children can ride with the rest of their family." John Sprogis, the President and CEO of UCPIE says. This event is about more than just bowling, it’s about supporting members of the community. In this case, providing adaptive bikes for the community members with disabilities. "These bikes, they range anywhere from $3500 to $5000 per bike and they’re not covered by health insurance." Sprogis says. 100% of the money raised at the fundraiser will be donated to UCPIE’S Custom Adaptive Bike Program and the Skill Builders After School Program. Without this annual event, none of this would be possible. "It helps us continue to provide the programs that we do for our community. We provide respite care, we provide a parent empowerment program, and like I mentioned we have after school programs so this is what makes it possible." Jannett Reyes, the Skill Builders Program Manager says. Organizers say these bikes are an essential tool for their community members, creating independence, productivity, and inclusion. "I mean, it’s not just the child but the whole family. You can just see that there’s this sense of relief and a lot of excitement." Sprogis says. Now this event is open to everyone, they’ll have a silent auction, serve lunch, and even some lanes for guests to bowl on. For more information on how to participate, visit the link below. https://ucpie.org/bowlathon2023/