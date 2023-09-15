Thursday Night Lights: DVL play kicks off, Saints’ comeback win

A jam-packed Thursday Night with high school football getting underway. Desert Valley League play started off with a bang while the Xavier Prep Saints held on to hold up the W on Cook Street. The Desert Hot Springs Golden Eagles show up and show out in the second half against the Indio Rajahs with Messiah Smith getting the job done on the ground and in the air. 🚨ICYMI: Thursday Night Lights Coach P (@CoachProvost) & the Golden Eagles improve to 4-0, after a big second half against the Indio Rajahs. Messiah Smith getting it done on the ground & in the air. 🦅🦅🦅 @DHSHS_Football @DHSHSAthletics #CVFNL @takesbytal @timobrientv pic.twitter.com/Eftk3yIsZj — NBC Palm Springs (@NBCPalmSprings) September 15, 2023 Our Tali Letoi has our Thursday Night Lights highlights.