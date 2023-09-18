Daniel Hayes out as Indio High School head football coach

The Indio Rajahs football team will have a new sideline boss for the remainder of the 2023 season. Our Tim O’Brien confirmed with Daniel Hayes Monday night that he was let go from his position. Hayes said, "I was told the program was going in a different direction, but no true explanation why." The Rajahs are 0-4 this season, but Hayes led the team back into the CIF postseason in 2022 for the first time in 20 years. Indio High School athletic director Ron Shipley will take over on an interim basis. Shipley will prepare the team for their next game later this week against the Desert Mirage Rams. Daniel Hayes speaks with NBC Palm Springs earlier this season.