Inside the Opulent, Dramatic World of Netflx’s “Selling the OC” Season 2

The "Selling the OC" gang is back and it was so much fun to chat with Brandi Marshall, Kayla Cardona, Alexandra Rose, Sean Palmieri, Gio Helou, Lauren, Alex, Tyler, Polly, Ali, Austin, Alexandra Jarvis, and president and founder of the Oppennheim Group, Jason Oppenheim. Take a look at our fun interview below that may or may not contain spoilers! For our full "Selling the OC" season 2 interviews, click here. "Selling the OC" season 2 is now out on Netflix. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/09/Inside_the_World_of__Selling_the_OC__Season_2.mp4