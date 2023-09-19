Based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Warlord Chronicles novels, the historical fiction series is a retelling of the Arthurian legend and takes place in post-Roman Dark Age Britain. Iain De Caestecker stars as Arthur Pendragon, with Stuart Campbell as Derfel Cadam, Elle James as Nimue, Valene Kane as Morgan, Jordan Alexandra as Guinevere, and Nathaniel Martello-White as Merlin. I spent some time with executive producers Julie Gardner ("Doctor Who," "I Hate Suzie") and Lachlan MacKinnon ("Industry," "A Discovery of Witches") to talk about the series – the grit and the violence, the heart and the actors, and the themes. The first four episodes of "The Winter King" is now out on MGM+ with new episodes airing every Sunday. See our interview below. For our complete look at "The Winter King," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/09/Behind_the_Arthurian_Legend_of__The_Winter_King_.mp4