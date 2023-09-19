Sunnylands Center and Gardens to Screen `Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

RANCHO MIRAGE (CNS) – Sunnylands Center and Gardens will host a free screening of "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" Friday as part of its Films in the Gardens outdoor movie series featuring three back-to-school films from the 1980s. The 1987 film concerns a popular high school student played by Matthew Broderick who takes a day off from school and goes to extreme lengths to pull it off while his principal does anything to stop him. The film will get underway at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m., and filmgoers are encouraged to take their lawn chairs, blankets and small picnics, as food and seating will not be provided. The center, at 37977 Bob Hope Drive, reopened Sept. 13 for the season, and began the film series Sept. 15 with a screening of "Some Kind of Wonderful." The series will conclude Sept. 29 with a screening of "The Breakfast Club." Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.