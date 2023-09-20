UPDATE: 28th Valley-Wide Employment Expo Set for Wednesday at Fantasy Springs Resort

INDIO (CNS) – The 28th Valley-Wide Employment Expo Wednesday connected job seekers and local businesses with a variety of career opportunities at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. It was held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Special Events Center of the casino located at 84245 Indio Springs Parkway. Riverside County Department of Public Social Services director Charity Douglas and Supervisor V. Manuel Perez officially got the event underway. Attendees were encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and register in advance, although walk-ins were welcome. Job seekers had the opportunity to apply for a variety of positions, including in education, hospitality, food, law enforcement, county services, and transportation, according to organizers. More than 90 employers were on site actively seeking new hires including Aflac, Banning Police Department, Canyon Springs, Desert Preschool Academy, Hyatt Hotels, Inland Respite, Labor Finders, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, and New York Life Insurance Company. A shuttle service was available for attendees who registered in advance from the SunLine Transit Station, 83-255 CA-111, to the event. More information for the event can be found at desertjobexpo.com. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.