Desert Empire League Cross Country Meet 1 gets underway

The first Desert Empire League Cross Country Meet kickstarts Wednesday over at Xavier Prep High School. All six teams were back in action, but the Shadow Hills Lady Knights continue to move the needle behind Head Coach Richie DeTamble. Girls Varsity Results: Shadow Hills – 25 La Quinta – 34 Xavier Prep – 73 Varsity Boys Results: La Quinta – 24 Shadow Hills – 49 Palm Desert – 74 The next DEL Meet is slated for October 11th! The Shadow Hills Lady Knights have already started their year off with a bang, breaking another school record. The Varsity Girls Cross Country Team broke the overall time record with a total of 1:33:44 over the weekend at Woodbridge Classic. ‼️ SCHOOL RECORD ALERT ‼️ Running in the varsity girls rated race at the Woodbridge Classic, Shadow Hills breaks the Knights overall team time record with a total of 1:33:44 (breaking 1:34:41 set last season). @AthleticsSHHS @DesertSunSports @takesbytal @BaileyKESQ pic.twitter.com/QDxDsRKRsn — Shadow Hills TrackXC Coach (@CoachDeTamble) September 17, 2023