Firebirds sign Forward Patrick Curry ahead of season

Another transaction for the Coachella Valley Firebirds ahead of their second ever season. The Firebirds signed Forward Patrick Curry to an AHL contract. bringing some spice to the Firebirds this season 🌶️ #LetsFly read more here: https://t.co/DRZSW8SQB6 pic.twitter.com/iexnHTI3Tc — x – Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) September 20, 2023 The lefty skated 64 games last season with the Iowa Wild, notching four goals and six assists. Curry also made two Calder Cup Playoff appearances. But the center has spent time with the Grand Rapids Griffins and even the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye. Before turning pro, the now 27-year-old suited up at Boston University. Curry notched 39 goals and 40 assists in 141 NCAA games during his time with Boston and helped his team to a Hockey East Championship in 2018. For years, he’s called the Midwest home but now the Coachella Valley will be his new home. He was also named the Hockey East’s Best Defensive Forward during 2019-20 season, so he’ll great asset to the team on both ends of the ice. The Firebirds hit the ice to open up their season on October 13th at Acrisure Arena.