Local Singers to Raise Funds for Senior And Hospice Dogs

PALM DESERT (CNS) – The second annual Bash for the Barkees fundraising event will be in Palm Desert Wednesday, featuring local performers who will sing to raise funds for abandoned and hospice senior dogs who were rescued from shelters. The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Shadow Mountain Resort and Club, 45750 San Luis Rey Ave., according to a statement from Barkee LaRoux’s House of Love Animal Sanctuary. Tickets, starting at $75, can be purchased at bashforthebarkees.org. "We are about to celebrate five years of providing a forever home for medically challenged and hospice dogs from across Southern California shelters," Barkee LaRoux founder Carlynne McDonnel said in a statement. "We can never do what we do without the love and support of people in our community." The event will feature live entertainment from local performers such as Siobhan Velarde, Tod Macofsky, Leanna & Miguel, Bonnie Gilgallon, Kitty Murray, Keisha D., Greg Hicks and Robbie Wayne, according to sanctuary officials. There will also be an inaugural Barkee Beloved Awards ceremony to honor Society OutKast Animal Rescue CEO Hudson Bahr and Dr. Jenny Greenhouse of the Banning Veterinary Clinic. Attendees can also indulge in cuisine, signature cocktails and a "must-see" kissing booth, sanctuary officials said. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.