Boys And Girls Club Of Palm Springs Celebrates 75 Years

Thursday evening, The Boys and Girls Club of Palm Springs celebrated their 75th anniversary. The celebration started at 4 p.m., with a community open house showcasing the many programs that are offered at the facility. Adding onto the celebration, the Desert Care Network donated a $5000 check to the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Springs for ensuring the health and well-being of the youth for the past 75 years. The organization also showcased its most renovated room, the Panda Care, Center of Hope Homework room. Margaret Keung, the Executive Director for the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Springs says, although it’s been a great 75 years, there’s still a lot of work to be done. "It’s really the city coming together and what we do, is a needs assessment of what the community really needs through, talking to the kids, observation, talking with the schools… and then once we know what those needs are, we then provide programs to help support them." Keung says. The Director of Operations at the facility, Leonard Perez said, "It’s a privilege to be here 75 years, to be able to provide such a resource for these kids here in the community. We’re just really excited to keep on going and hope we can have another 75 years more." Perez went on to say the club is a very unique space, many of the kids that actively attend the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Springs, are able to find a mentor in their time spent at the club.