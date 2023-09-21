Dust Advisory in Effect for Coachella Valley

COACHELLA (CNS) – A dust advisory was in effect Thursday for parts of Riverside County, mostly in the Coachella Valley. The went into effect at 1 p.m. Thursday and is expected to be in place until 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. Blowing dust and very unhealthy air quality index levels in the eastern Coachella Valley were caused due to wind gusts of over 60 miles per hour since Wednesday night, SCAQMD officials said. In areas directly impacted by high levels of windblown dust, people were advised to limit their exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed, avoid vigorous physical activity, run their air conditioner or air purifier, and avoid using whole house fans or swamp coolers that bring in outside air. Officials added that serious health problems can occur as a result of exposure to high-particle pollution levels. More information about air quality in the area can be found at aqmd.gov. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.