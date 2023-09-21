Palm Springs Art Museum to Host Lectures, Discussions With Exhibition Artists

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Art Museum will host a day of programming for its "Mythopoetica: Symbols and Stories" exhibition Saturday, featuring lectures and discussions from half of the exhibit’s artists. The exhibit, which is set to be on display until Jan. 15, 2024, features the work of 10 artists including Daniel Gibson, Fay Ray, Sky Hopinka, John Flores and Chris Sanchez, whose works incorporate mythologies, iconographies and cultural codes, according to museum officials. They each create new visual imaginings by reworking historical and contemporary symbols and narratives. The artists who are featured in the exhibit work in diverse mediums such as photography, painting and sculpture, drawing attention "to the multiplicity of powerful stories that permeate the region," museum officials wrote. The artists prompt viewers to ask questions and to have new considerations of what’s possible. Saturday’s event will get underway at 1 p.m. Saturday with a lecture with Ray and Gibson in the Annenberg Theater of the museum, 101 Museum Drive, according to museum officials. After the lecture, attendees can remain in the theater for a screening of "Lore" by Hopinka. Meet-and-greets with Flores and Sanchez will follow featuring in- gallery experiences, officials said. The event will be free for members or with museum admission. Advance registration will be required for the event, which will be free with admission. More information about the exhibition and upcoming event can be found at psmuseum.org/art/exhibitions/mythopoetica. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.