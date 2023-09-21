Palm Springs’ Boys & Girls Club to Celebrate 75th Anniversary

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs will celebrate its 75th anniversary Thursday with a community open house. The celebration will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday on the club’s campus located at 450 S. Sunrise Way and will feature demonstrations of many club programs, tours of the new Health and Wellness Center and the opening of its new Panda Cares homework room, according to a statement from the organization. "At this open house, we will be able to showcase some of our important programs that offer needed structure for kids and help us provide a vital place of stability," BGC Palm Springs CEO Margaret Keung said. At 4:15 p.m., the new Panda Cares Center of Hope homework room, renovated with support from Panda Cares Foundation, will be officially unveiled with a ribbon cutting ceremony, according to club officials. After the unveiling, participants will proceed to the club’s gymnasium, where Keung will deliver opening remarks and receive a donation check from Desert Regional Medical Center. Attendees will be able to indulge in food donated by Panda Express, and BGC members will receive donated books and other items. At 6 p.m., members will participate in a raffle for an Xbox Series S model. BGCPS is a nonprofit organization committed to ensuring equality and inclusion for all young people. It supports all youth and teens of every race, ethnicity, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, ability, socio- economic status and religion in reaching their full potential. The organization is committed to serving the youth in and around Palm Springs. It strives to instill strong character, leadership skills, academic success and healthy living habits amongst its members and see them through to high school graduation, growing and retaining a solid membership foundation that will focus on pillars of community service, education, arts, and health and wellness. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.