Fishing at Lake Cahuilla Closed Due to Fish Stocking For Catfish Derby

LA QUINTA (CNS) – Fishing at Lake Cahuilla Veterans Memorial Park was closed Friday as 2,000 pounds — literally, a ton — of catfish stock was being added to the lake as county officials prepared for Saturday’s free Catfish Derby. The Riverside County Regional Park and Open Space District announced Friday morning that due to fish stocking, fishing will be closed at the park, but will resume at 4 pm. Saturday at the start of the fishing derby. "As the weather finally starts to cool, we thought this would be a great time to celebrate Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park with a free fishing derby for the community," Perez said in a statement. The derby will feature prizes set to be awarded for the heaviest catfish caught in adult and children’s divisions, according to a statement from Perez’s office. The lake was being stocked Friday with 1,500 pounds of catfish funded by a grant provided by Perez and 500 pounds, a value of $2,200, donated by local business Yellow Mart, according to officials. The lake was last stocked Sept. 1 with 900 pounds of catfish. "With a huge stock coming to Lake Cahuilla, there will be plenty of fish for the derby and to keep anglers fishing at the lake for some time," Supervisor V. Manuel Perez said in a statement. "Bring the family and have fun at this beautiful place in our valley." The park will be open until 9 p.m. Saturday for recreational fishing, with both admission and derby entries free for anyone who wants to visit and fish, according to Perez. State fishing licenses, which are not sold at the park but can be bought at local retailers and online, are required to fish for anyone over the age of 16. The derby will be hosted by Perez, the Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District, and the Desert Recreation District. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.