SoCal Weather Briefing Friday September 22, 2023

What’s Going On With the Weather?! Upper-level moisture from Tropical Depression Kenneth — sandwiched between an upper-high and a closed low — is being pulled-up over SoCal in the form of clouds. No rain is expected but they will play a roll in keeping temps below normal. An Air Quality Alert — because of blowing dust and dirt — continues for the Coachella Valley. Valley highs remain around ten-degrees below normal today, upper-90s for Saturday and Sunday under sunshine, then clear skies and highs hovering around 100 most of next week. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings